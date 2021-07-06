Black Nurse Will Have Her COVID Vaccine Card In The Smithsonian

In December, Sandra Lindsay, RN, a Black registered nurse at New York’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center, was one of the first people in the state to receive the vaccine. Her vaccine card and scrubs will now be displayed at the Smithsonian Museum of American History.

According to CBS, President Joe Biden said on July 2 Lindsay made "significant contributions to our country” and she "represented the very best of us all."

She was also awarded the "Outstanding American by Choice" award from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Lindsay, originally from Jamaica, said after the vaccine in December, “I would like to thank all the frontline workers, all my colleagues who’ve been doing a yeoman’s job to fight this pandemic all over the world.”



She also added, “feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming. I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history.”

CBS also reports, as of July 2, more than 327 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.