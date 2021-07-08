Uncle Of Darnella Frazier, Who Filmed The Death Of George Floyd, Dies In Police Car Crash

Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed the killing of George Floyd, has tragically lost her uncle.

According to CBS News, in the early hours of July 6, Leneal Frazier, 40, was hit by a police vehicle that was chasing a car after a carjacking. The suspect got away, but the police car crashed into two other cars unrelated to the chase. Family members confirmed Leneal Frazier died.

No one else was killed in the crash, and the Minnesota State Patrol is investigating. The officer driving the vehicle that killed Frazier has not been publicly identified.

Darnella Frazier wrote on Facebook about the loss of her uncle, "Another Black man lost his life in the hands of the police!I asked my mom several times 'he died??' I couldn't accept what I was hearing and still can't."

Darnella Frazier, 17 at the time, filmed the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. If not for Frazier's heroic efforts to record the fatal encounter, it’s likely Floyd’s story would never have received international attention and sparked change. She is now being honored with an award for her courage.

Shortly after George Floyd’s death, Frazier wrote on Facebook, according to the BBC, “If it wasn't for me, four cops would've still had their jobs, causing other problems. My video went worldwide for everyone to see and know.”

On June 11, she was awarded an honorary Pulitzer Prize for her work. Additionally, at the BET Awards she was presented with the "Shine A Light Moment.”