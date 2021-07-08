Zaila Avant-garde Wins Scripps Spelling Bee 2021

Zalia Avant-garde has won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee and is the first Black winner representing the United States to win in 93 editions of the competition.

After correctly spelling "murraya," a type of tree, the 14-year-old from New Orleans did a spin, and a jump in the air as confetti sprinkled down, confirming her huge win.

"It felt really good to win because I have been working on it for like two years. So to actually win the whole thing was like a dream come true," she told CNN's New Day on Friday (July 9). "I felt like in the moment I snapped out of a surreal dream."