Teen Girls Sentenced For Violent D.C. Carjacking That Lead To Death Of Uber Eats Driver

Two teenage girls have been sentenced to juvenile detention for their roles in a violent carjacking that led to the death of an Uber Eats driver in Washington D.C.

According to the New York Daily News, the girls, aged 14 and 15, attempted to carjack 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar, a resident of Virginia, in March after they asked for a ride near Nationals Park base

Authorities with the Metropolitan Police Department say the two girls used a stun gun on the driver, causing him to crash his vehicle. A witness said the car flipped over after the victim tried to put up a struggle. Responders found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital.



Cellphone video of the incident appears to show one of the girls in the passenger seat and the driver’s side door open as Anwar partially hangs out of the car. The 15-year-old girl, likely, is the one who hits the gas pedal as the car speeds off.

After traveling down the block and colliding with several parked cars and a tree, the car flipped onto its side, tossing Anwar to the pavement.

Two National Guardsman, who were at the scene, detained the two girls as they hopped out of the passenger side of the vehicle.

Both girls were arrested on charges of murder and armed carjacking. The 14-year-old, who was 13 at the time of the March incident, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The 15-year-old pleaded guilty to felony murder. Both girls received the maximum sentences juveniles can receive – they’ll be remanded to juvenile detention until they are 21 years old.

“He was a hardworking immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2014 to build a better life for himself and his family,” Anwar’s family said in a statement to NBC Washington. “The loss for his family is immeasurable.”

Anwar, a grandfather, was a Pakistani immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2014 to seek better opportunities for himself and his family.

“He was simply at work yesterday evening, providing for his family, when his life was tragically taken in an appalling act of violence,” said a GoFundMe campaign page that has raised over $1,000,000 so far.

The funds went to help provide a traditional Islamic funeral for Anwar and to assist his family with the loss of income.