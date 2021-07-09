WATCH: How The Black Community Is Waking Up To A Post-Pandemic Reality

Written by BET Staff

The effort to get the word out about the coronavirus pandemic and spreading information about vaccinations means meeting people where they are for the White House COVID Response Team, so a large part of their plan was to do just that in places like beauty salons and barbershops, which were already helping to educate their patrons. “If you look back over the last few decades, barbershops and beauty salons have been really critical players in the public health space,” said Dr. Cameron Webb, a senior policy advisor on COVID-19 Equity who sits on the White House COVID-19 Response Team. Webb was recently part of an Instagram Live chat about the continued fight against the pandemic. “Whether it was working on high blood pressure, working on cancer screenings, even HIV/AIDS, we’ve been leaning into barbershops and beauty salons for a while and the same was true with COVID-19. “And so we saw...barbershops were getting involved with COVID education, COVID vaccine education and so we wanted to bring that together,” said Webb. Webb’s description opened up the “White House/BET State of Our Nation” panel discussion on Instagram hosted by Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle Organics, a woman-owned, Black-led hair care and beauty brand, and founding member of supergroup Destiny’s Child and actress LeToya Luckett. They were also joined by Shalanda Young, deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget. RELATED: Dr. Anthony Fauci Explains Importance Of The COVID-19 Vaccine And If Invited, The Treats He'd Bring To The Cookout During the conversation, there were several questions surrounding how the public should continue to navigate the pandemic as the nation begins to emerge from it, including whether or not it is safe to return children to schools. In fact, Luckett, a mother of two, asked that very question. “Going through the pandemic, I was absolutely not about to send my children to daycare. I was terrified,” she confessed. “But of course now with the vaccine, do you feel it is safe to send our kids back to school, back to daycares, even if everyone isn’t vaccinated.” Webb said that it was helpful to learn that the virus was not having as heavy a toll on younger children, but through the American Rescue Plan and other work done in the Biden-Harris Administration it has become a safer space. Plus, children ages 12-17 have now become eligible for the vaccine and younger people are expected to become eligible. “So, in the meantime, schools have gotten pretty good at the mitigation measures, mask wearing, maintaining distance, and making schools as safe as possible.” RELATED: BET News To Air ‘State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris’

(L-R) Monique Rodriguez, LeToya Luckett. Dr. Cameron Webb, and Shalanda Young















Young added that many children are dependent on the school system for a consistent meal and that underscores the necessity of being able to bring kids back to school. “Many children get the only meal they can count on in a school system,” she said. “So, over the last year [we] tried very hard to meet them where they were in the neighborhoods, but for some children really being out of the system for this long could have long lasting impact, so it was important, as Dr. Webb said, to bring all these things to bear, get them back in school so no one’s left behind.” Luckett was also curious as to when the vaccines will be safe for children younger than 12 years of age, but Webb said his team is listening to the existing science as a guide. RELATED: COVID-19 In 2021: The Latest Updates, Facts And News Impacting The Global Black Community

“Right now, they’re doing studies in kids who are younger than 12 and so once they have enough data and it shows that it’s safe and it’s effective, that’s when it will be available for kids and not a moment sooner,” said Webb, noting that children are routinely vaccinated in order to go to school, so any coronavirus vaccine they take would have to meet the same standard of safety and effectiveness. Rodriguez, went on to ask about the Delta variant, which has become the dominant strain of coronavirus in the nation, particularly about its impact on maternal health. “Will the vaccine protect from that,” she asked. Webb affirmed that the fully vaccinated have 90 percent protection against the Delta variant and those who have taken one shot, it’s about 33 percent protection. Those who are not vaccinated at all must take the same precautions they did before vaccines were available including mask wearing and social distancing. “The biggest threat to maternal health through this pandemic is COVID itself,” he said. “We have plenty of data that shows [the vaccines] are safe. For women who are pregnant, it actually confers some passive immunities, so women are actually passing immunity on to their children when they are born, which is so important.” RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccine And The Black Community, A Tyler Perry Special But Rodriguez also asked a question that many have asked numerous times before: “Given that this COVID vaccine has been so rushed...what would make someone trust it enough to inject it into their bodies?” Webb said for him it was a matter of simply looking at the data, which showed him that the vaccines were safe and effective. “I think the people who ask those questions, they’re absolutely right...you should have some questions and I think it’s a matter of taking that posture of ‘I want to learn, I want to understand more’ and get those questions answered by people you trust.” The conversation moved ahead toward the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to help African American families. Luckett asked Young what programming would be coming from the White House for those purposes. “You’ve probably heard President Biden say this over and over, when he talks about the jobs plan and the families plan,” Young explained. “This is about making sure we do more post-pandemic than we did before.