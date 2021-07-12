NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams Set To Meet With President Biden On Gun Violence

Eric Adams, who won the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York City will meet with President Biden at the White House on Monday (July 12) to discuss solutions for the nationwide surge in gun violence.

Adams is set to join a meeting Biden is holding with Attorney General Merrick Garland and other law enforcement and municipal leaders, CBS News reports. He is attending in his capacity as Brooklyn borough president, according to White House Officials.

Adams, a former New York police captain, took the Democratic primary last week by focusing his campaign on his law enforcement background and his plans to combat New York City’s recent surge in gun violence.



In an appearance on ABC’s This Week, Adams told host George Stephanopoulos said the federal and local governments should work together to crack down on illegal guns in New York.



"We feed crime in America and in New York. We need to stop the feeders of crime. And then we must have an immediate response. We should create something like a JTTF — Joint Terrorism Task Force. This is what we did to fight terrorism," he said.