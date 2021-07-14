George Floyd Mural Destroyed After Being Hit By Lightning in Ohio

A mural honoring George Floyd in Toledo, Ohio, has collapsed after being struck by lightning. Photos circulating on social media show the mural, which was painted by artist David Ross following Floyd’s murder last summer, flattenz.
According to Newsweek, witnesses reported to the Toledo Police that the building on which the mural was painted was hit by lightning at approximately 4:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday (July 13). A separate witness told the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department that they had seen lightning hit the building, which is located on the corner of Summit Street and Lagrange Streetnear downtown Toledo, before the collapse.
Local station WTVG reported that its Doppler radar detected a lightning strike in the area around 4:30 p.m. local time.
RELATED: Derek Chauvin Sentencing: Former Officer Sentenced to 22.5 Years Murder of George Floyd
According to WTVG, the building’s owner is already working on clearing the rubble and pulling down the remainder of the mural. A spokesperson for the City of Toledo told the station that it will work on plans for a new mural in a new location.
Though several witnesses reported the lightning strike, there was speculation among community members on whether the strike was the direct cause of the mural’s collapse.
A building inspector for the City of Toledo, Hugh Koogan, said the collapse could have also been caused by natural deterioration, noting that inspectors had recently observed that the middle of the wall had started bowing.
"It was just age. It just came away. It happens to the older buildings," Koogan said.
A memorial for Floyd was held on the first anniversary of his death in Toledo earlier this year, mirroring similar memorials held nationwide.
Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images
COMMENTS