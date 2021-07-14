George Floyd Mural Destroyed After Being Hit By Lightning in Ohio

A mural honoring George Floyd in Toledo, Ohio, has collapsed after being struck by lightning. Photos circulating on social media show the mural, which was painted by artist David Ross following Floyd’s murder last summer, flattenz.

According to Newsweek, witnesses reported to the Toledo Police that the building on which the mural was painted was hit by lightning at approximately 4:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday (July 13). A separate witness told the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department that they had seen lightning hit the building, which is located on the corner of Summit Street and Lagrange Streetnear downtown Toledo, before the collapse.

Local station WTVG reported that its Doppler radar detected a lightning strike in the area around 4:30 p.m. local time.

