John Lewis’ Last Literary Testament 'Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation' Is Out Now

John Lewis’ legacy is nothing short of legendary. From his work to expand voting rights to his activism for poor and working class people, the civil rights giant left this world a better place than he found it.

Lewis is also leaving behind his last literary testament on the one-year anniversary of his passing. Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation is the longtime congressman’s brand new book and contains his final reflection after his extraordinary life.

Published on July 13 by Grand Central Publishing, the book also focuses on the things that mattered most to Lewis and shares his hard-earned wisdom with the world one last time.

“The book contains the late congressman’s final reflections after a lifetime on the front lines of the battle for America’s soul, focusing on the things that mattered most to him and sharing his hard-earned wisdom with the world one last time,” the publisher says, according to USA Today.

Carry On includes a foreword by Andrew Young, former Mayor of Atlanta and Ambassador to the United Nations, and comes in hardcover, e-book and audiobook versions. The latter is read by Academy Award nominated actor Don Cheadle.

To get a copy or obtain the audiobook version of Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation click here.