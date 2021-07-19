Black Saks Shopper Claims Sales Reps Ignored Her

A New York City model is sharing her recent experience at a Saks Fifth Avenue, during which she faced racial microaggressions while shopping for wedding shoes.

Erica Wiltz, who goes by @itsdaddylonglegs on TikTok, posted a video on the social media platform detailing the lack of customer service she received at the department store.

“Went to #saksfifthavenue excited to buy @jimmychoo wedding shoes & it turned out like this. #onblast #blackinamerica,” Wiltz captioned her video, which has surpassed 875,000 views.

In her video, Wiltz said she patiently waited at the store while watching another white shopper receive help first.

“Had to demand help but he’s still not getting my sale,” she said after finally receiving service, adding she left the store in tears.

