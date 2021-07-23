Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick To Marry This Weekend

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will walk down the aisle this weekend.

According to Deadline Detroit, the 51-year-old will marry Laticia Maria McGee this Saturday at Little Rock Baptist Church in Detroit on July 24. They reportedly met when she worked as a receptionist in the mayor’s office. While Kilpatrick was incarcerated, they reconnected through a friend.

He told Deadline Detroit, “We started a conversation and started praying together. Neither one of us was looking for a relationship at the time.”

In January of 2021, Donald Trump, in his last hours as president, commuted the sentence of Kilpatrick, who had been convicted in 2013 on multiple corruption charges.

Kilpatrick had resigned from office after a text messaging scandal had revealed an illicit affair with his chief of staff. Further investigation revealed a litany of illegal activity and he was eventually convicted on 24 federal felony counts, which included mail fraud, wire fraud, and racketeering and was sentenced to 28 years behind bars.