Louisiana Man Killed By Boy Sneaking in to See Man's Daughter

A father in Zachary, LA, was fatally shot after he confronted a teenager who snuck into his house to see his daughter Sunday (July 18).

Dezmon Hamilton, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's office. Zachary Police Chief David McDavid told WBRZ that the shooting happened at around 8 a.m. Sunday. Police initially described the incident as a break-in, but on Monday (July 19) they clarified that the teenage suspect was there to see Hamilton’s 14-year-old daughter.

Police identified the suspect as 17-year-old Nicholas Mcquirter. Mcquirter was also wounded in the encounter and taken to a hospital.

McDavid said Zachary police believe Mcquirter entered the home through a second-story window by climbing a ladder. Hamilton and Mcquirter were both armed and shot one another during the incident. Police said it’s still unclear who fired the first shot.

Police say Mcquirter will be booked on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.