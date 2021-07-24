Racist Creep Caught Harassing Black Woman Reporter On Camera

Reporter Brianna Hamblin recently provided social media with a clear-cut example of what women, especially Black women, have to deal with every day. While cameras were rolling as Hamblin was about to start reporting live from a neighborhood location, she is approached by a white man who starts to catcall her.

“You look nice, by the way,” the man says as he passes behind Hamblin, who attempts to avoid eye-contact. “You’re beautiful as hell,” he adds, as she tries to offer a de-escalating “Thank you.”

Following up, the man says, “God damn. I better not be on camera though.”

Hamblin maintains her composure, but the shift in her body language is instantly familiar to most women who have faced harassment in public.

“You see, that’s why I can’t be left alone with a Black woman,” the man finishes. “Or a Mulatto, s**t. Because I can’t stand these f*****g white girls.”

Later, Hamblin took to her Twitter account with video of the encounter and a series of tweets about how this wasn’t an isolated incident.