‘Congratulations To Bon Quisha’: North Carolina Car Dealer’s Racist Facebook Post Ruins Woman’s Car Buying Experience

The post was up for an hour before it was deleted.

PUBLISHED ON : JULY 24, 2021 / 10:47 AM

Written by Paul Meara

A 21-year-old North Carolina woman was excited about purchasing her first vehicle, but her excitement quickly turned to shock and disbelief when the car dealer made a racist Facebook post about the experience.

According to ABC 11, Trinity Bethune says she bought her first car at the Lumberton Honda dealership in Lumberton, N.C., with her own money. But then a post appeared on the dealership’s Facebook page on Thursday (July 22) reading, "Congratulations to Bon Quisha on her 2016 Toyota Camry."

In response, Bethune wrote, "I'm not sure if this is a 'joke' or something but my name is definitely Trinity Bethune. I'm very offended by this post, it's almost a racial slur. If I'm not addressed by MY name then please don't address me at all."

The 21-year-old says the post was up for more than an hour prior to it being deleted. Screenshots of it though quickly spread on social media.

"The name 'Bon Quisha,' it seems like a stereotype for someone, you know, for them to be like ghetto," Bethune told the news station. "It's something people use towards Black people as a racial slur and as an offensive term."

Bethune, who works as a personal care assistant, relayed how hurt she was being reduced to a stereotype.

"I feel like my character was played with,” she said to WTVD. “I mean, I think I carry myself in a very well manner.”

The dealership spoke with the news station off-camera. The owner said the employee who made the offensive post has been fired. They also claim they reached out to Bethune on Thursday to apologize.

Bethune says she’s considering some sort of legal action against the dealership.

Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

