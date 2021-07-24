‘Congratulations To Bon Quisha’: North Carolina Car Dealer’s Racist Facebook Post Ruins Woman’s Car Buying Experience

A 21-year-old North Carolina woman was excited about purchasing her first vehicle, but her excitement quickly turned to shock and disbelief when the car dealer made a racist Facebook post about the experience.

According to ABC 11, Trinity Bethune says she bought her first car at the Lumberton Honda dealership in Lumberton, N.C., with her own money. But then a post appeared on the dealership’s Facebook page on Thursday (July 22) reading, "Congratulations to Bon Quisha on her 2016 Toyota Camry."

In response, Bethune wrote, "I'm not sure if this is a 'joke' or something but my name is definitely Trinity Bethune. I'm very offended by this post, it's almost a racial slur. If I'm not addressed by MY name then please don't address me at all."

RELATED: UPDATE: New Jersey White Man Whose Racist Rant Against Neighbors Drew Protests Arrested on More Serious Charges

The 21-year-old says the post was up for more than an hour prior to it being deleted. Screenshots of it though quickly spread on social media.