UNITED STATES - MAY 6: Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., testifies during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing titled Birthing While Black: Examining Americas Black Maternal Health Crisis, in Rayburn Building on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Rep. Cori Bush Shares Some Of The Death Threats She’s Faced

The racism is shocking.

PUBLISHED ON : JULY 24, 2021 / 11:54 AM

Written by Paul Meara

Missouri Rep. Cori Bush is speaking out about death threats she’s received since taking office in January.

Taking to Twitter, the freshman Congresswoman, 45, says the racism she’s faced has only increased as the months go by.

“White supremacists wanted me dead before I came to Congress,” the St. Louis native and representative tweeted. “And white supremacist threats on my life have only intensified as a Black woman speaking truth in the halls of power.”

Bush also posted a photo of one of the death threats, which is incredibly vile.

“Tone it down b***h,” it reads. “You’re going to get yourself murdered if you keeping running off that big old gorilla mouth. You need to be put into a f*****g cage at the zoo.” 

Additionally, Bush relayed a series of photos of the messages she’s received, each one racist and hate-filled.

During her short time in office, Cori Bush has been an advocate for and proposed legislation for police reform, environmental justice and voting rights.

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

