HBCU Grad Buys TV Station Where She Once Interned

Alabama State University celebrated an alumna who began her journalism career as “a low-level” production assistant and now owns her own TV station.

April Ross purchased WJCN TV-33 in LaGrange, Georgia in May 2021. The 24-hour news station reaches approximately 600,000 households, according to an ASU statement.

"What is ironic is when I was a student at Alabama State University, I actually interned at WJCN and now, I own it," said Ross, a 2001 graduate of the historically Black university.