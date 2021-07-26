First Images of Imprisoned Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Released

The first images of Derek Chauvin in jail have been released, one month after the ex-cop was sentenced to 22 ½ years for murdering George Floyd.

Mugshots of Chauvin, taken on June 28, show him wearing an orange jumpsuit and a grim frown, according to NY Daily News. Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death. His sentence is the longest for a police officer convicted of murder in Minnesota history.

After the sentencing, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the sentence was “one of the longest a former police officer has ever received for an unlawful use of deadly force.” He added that it was “another moment of real accountability on the road to justice.”

On May 25, 2020, Chauvin and three other officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao, arrested Floyd on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill. In an attempt to subdue him, Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Lane, Kueng and Thao are expected to go to trial for aiding and abetting next year.