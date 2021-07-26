Man Rescues Twin Girls From House Fire, Family Loses Everything

A suburban Detroit family is suffering the loss of everything they own, but at least they still have each other.

Ray Lucas told local station WJBK about the fire that spread through his family’s home this past Saturday (July 24) just after he ran to the corner gas station.

"The house was engulfed in smoke, I saw my mom and my niece were standing at the door and they were frantic," he said, noting that he was only gone for around 15 minutes.

When he returned, Lucas said his family was frantic because they knew his twin 18-month-old girls Milan and Malaysia were still in the basement asleep and every second was a matter of life and death.

RELATED: Black 13-Year-Old Suffers First-Degree Burns And Bald Patches After Classmate Sets Her Hair On Fire

"I just knew I had to get my babies out," he said. "That's what went through my mind."

Lucas said he rushed into the home where his family were all staying before it caught fire.

"You really couldn't see your hand in front of your face - I really only found my babies due to my memory, just knowing where they were and knowing how to get to them - just from having that same route," he told WJBK.

The family has lost every material thing they had and can no longer live in the home in Eastpointe, Mich., a suburb that sits across Detroit’s northern border. Both little girls thankfully did make it out but spent time in the ICU. Malaysia suffered severe burns but is now out of the hospital while Milan suffered some smoke inhalation and second-degree burns.

Lucas also suffered serious injury when he rescued his girls.

"I was temporarily blind for three days and they said it was a miracle I could see," he said. "I've got burns on my arms, but for the most part, everyone is still here."

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family as they’re trying to pay medical bills and get back some semblance of normalcy.

"If anybody can support that'll be great," Lucas said.

It isn’t clear how the fire started.