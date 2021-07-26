South Carolina State And Clark Atlanta Are The Latest HBCUs To Cancel Student Account Balances

South Carolina State and Clark Atlanta University have both announced that they are canceling student account balances during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday (July 22), South Carolina State stated that "settling past due account balances allows students facing financial challenges to continue their education "

According to a press release, the move is the first major executive decision by SCSU’s acting president Alexander Conyers and will affect more than 2,500 continuing students.

“We are committed to providing these students with a clear path forward so they can continue their college education and graduate without the burden of financial debt caused by circumstances beyond their control,” Conyers said in the release. “Our university was founded on the tenet of providing students with access to a quality affordable education. That’s exactly what we intend to do. No student should have to sit home because they can’t afford to pay their past due debt after having experienced the financial devastation caused by a global pandemic.”

A day later, on Friday, Clark Atlanta announced it will cancel and clear student account balances during the COVID-19 pandemic, from spring 2020 to summer 2021.

“This initiative will have no impact on the students' future financial aid eligibility because of this one-time outstanding balance cancellation,” a statement from the HBCU said.

CAU was able to provide this financial relief through a substantial amount of support from the federal government under the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.