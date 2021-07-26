MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Lays Into Megyn Kelly For Her Comments About Naomi Osaka

Last week, Megyn Kelly got in hot water for some snide comments about Naomi Osaka, but the former Fox News host got the most intense backlash from MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross.

During a July 24 episode of The Cross Connection, she called out Kelly’s recent comments and social media bullying toward the 23-year-old tennis superstar.

“The 50-year-old bully is trying to bulldoze her way back into relevance that only comes to women like her for being a provocateur, not for offering any type of intellectual input,” Cross began.

“The blackface connoisseur who had to apologize for ridiculously asking why it was racist for white people to wear blackface for Halloween, is now going after someone who’s less than half her age, but has twice her intelligence.

“When Osaka understandably blocked Kelly on Twitter,” Cross continued, “this woman said that Naomi just didn’t like tough questions. Such insight from the land of the inconsequential. But also: Girl bye.”

Additionally, Cross reminded viewers that Kelly has a history of attacking Black women, “It’s no coincidence that Snow White and the seven dumb takes she’s had recently overwhelmingly target Black women. The amazing luminary Nicole Hannah-Jones, whom Kelly went after over the 1619 Project. The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who Kelly said should stop whining about the treatment of baby Archie. Olympic Hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who Kelly suggested be removed from the Olympics due to her protest.”

She added, “Kelly is really just trying to claw her way back into social relevance and into the hearts of Fox News viewers by regurgitating their favorite attacks, all while benefiting from the work that we do.”

Cross closed with, “Stop punching above your weight. You keep asking for this smoke that you really don’t want. You want to act like a high school mean girl, then you’ll get treated that way. Sit down, be humble, while our left stroke keeps going viral. Let the grown women speak. You’re not invited to this table. You don’t have the range.”

Watch below: