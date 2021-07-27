Black Capitol Police Officer Remembers Being Called N-Word During Jan. 6 Insurrection

U.S. Capitol police officer Harry Dunn, who was caught in the middle of the Jan. 6 riot, recalled what he experienced as insurrectionists stormed the building.
According to CBS News, Dunn spoke at Tuesday’s (July 27) House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill. Three others testified with him, including another Capitol officer and two Washington D.C. Metro policemen, each giving their gripping recollections of the events of that day.
In one powerful moment, he said as the rioters were screaming that no one voted for Presdident Biden, Dunn revealed that he did, but recalled: “One woman in a pink ‘MAGA’ shirt yelled, ‘You hear that, guys, this n****r voted for Joe Biden!” Then the crowd, perhaps around 20 people, joined in, screaming “Boo! Fucking n***er!”
He continued, “No one had ever — ever ― called me a ‘n***er’ while wearing the uniform of a Capitol Police officer. In the days following the attempted insurrection, other Black officers shared with me their own stories of racial abuse on Jan. 6. One officer told me he had never, in his entire 40 years of life, been called a ‘n***er’ to his face, and that streak ended on January 6. Yet another Black officer later told Dunn he had been confronted by insurrectionists inside the Capitol, who told him to ‘Put your gun down and we’ll show you what kind of n—er you really are!’”
Watch his testimony below from CBS News:
The Jan. 6 insurrection was widely blasted as an act of domestic terrorism. While Congress was assembled to certify the results of the 2020 election, pro-Trump rioters, who had organized a protest for that day at the invitation of the president, overwhelmed the police and ransacked lawmakers offices. More than 500 people have been arrested for taking part in the melee
In his testimony, Dunn demanded that lawmakers find out what happened and hold those who participated accountable.
"If a hit man is hired and he kills somebody, the hit man goes to jail," he told the committee. "But not only does the hit man go to jail, but the person who hired them does. There was an attack carried out on January 6th, and a hit man sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of that."
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
