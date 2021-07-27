Black Capitol Police Officer Remembers Being Called N-Word During Jan. 6 Insurrection

U.S. Capitol police officer Harry Dunn, who was caught in the middle of the Jan. 6 riot, recalled what he experienced as insurrectionists stormed the building.

According to CBS News, Dunn spoke at Tuesday’s (July 27) House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill. Three others testified with him, including another Capitol officer and two Washington D.C. Metro policemen, each giving their gripping recollections of the events of that day.

In one powerful moment, he said as the rioters were screaming that no one voted for Presdident Biden, Dunn revealed that he did, but recalled: “One woman in a pink ‘MAGA’ shirt yelled, ‘You hear that, guys, this n****r voted for Joe Biden!” Then the crowd, perhaps around 20 people, joined in, screaming “Boo! Fucking n***er!”



He continued, “No one had ever — ever ― called me a ‘n***er’ while wearing the uniform of a Capitol Police officer. In the days following the attempted insurrection, other Black officers shared with me their own stories of racial abuse on Jan. 6. One officer told me he had never, in his entire 40 years of life, been called a ‘n***er’ to his face, and that streak ended on January 6. Yet another Black officer later told Dunn he had been confronted by insurrectionists inside the Capitol, who told him to ‘Put your gun down and we’ll show you what kind of n—er you really are!’”



Watch his testimony below from CBS News: