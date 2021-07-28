Black Women’s Organization Suing Johnson & Johnson Over Baby Powder

The National Council of Negro Women has filed a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder.

According to CBS News, the lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of New Jersey and the organization is being represented by Benjamin Crump.

The complaint states, "Internal documents demonstrate that J&J targeted those advertisements to Black women, knowing that Black women were more likely to use the powder products and to use them regularly. These talc powder products were not safe, however."

Crump said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., "This lawsuit is about the lives of our grandmothers, our mothers, our wives, sisters and daughters — all of whom were cynically targeted by Johnson & Johnson. All the while, company executives knew the risk of ovarian cancer from talc.”