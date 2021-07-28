Man Stoned To Death After Opening Fire On Group Of People

In Fort Worth, a gunman opened fire on a group of people, killing one and injuring three more before he was stoned to death early Monday (July 26).

According to the Star-Telegram, authorities say the gunman and other person, whose names have not been released, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened after a disturbance between a group of people who knew each other at a party. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. after a fight broke out.

One person is in critical condition while two others had non-life-threatening injuries in addition to the two people who died.

Police say a man attending the party became angry and left, and then returned with another person. The man then shot one person in the backyard. Other party-goers chased the shooter and threw concrete bricks at him as he tried running away.

The shooter was subsequently taken down by the group but shot three others as they attacked him.

The gunman was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries. Police have not yet made any arrests.