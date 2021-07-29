Missouri Governor Pardons ‘Ken And Karen’ Couple Who Pointed Guns At BLM Protesters

On Tuesday (August 3), Missouri Governor Mike Parson granted pardons to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the dubbed “Ken and Karen” couple who went viral for pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters last year.

On June 15, a judge approved a plea deal from the couple while they were in court for a scheduled hearing.

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to a count of fourth-degree assault and is a Class C misdemeanor. He was originally charged with unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence — both felony charges.

Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment, which is a Class A misdemeanor charge that was filed in May when a count of tampering with physical evidence was removed. She also was originally charged with unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

According to Reuters, the Republican governor also pardoned 10 other people on Friday (July 30).

Parson had previously said he would “most certainly would” pardon the McCloskey’s last October – a decision the editorial board at The Kansas City Star slammed, writing “That’s a stunning statement from a governor who has been unwilling to act on a crushing backlog of petitions for clemency and pardons and has kept thousands of people behind bars and in legal limbo.”

The outlet also added, “Regardless of Parson’s views, he should not put his thumb on the scale before the case goes to trial. By signaling now that he plans to pardon the McCloskeys, he’s short-circuiting the legal process, sending the message to attorneys, jurors, the judge and anyone else involved that their work — and any new facts that emerge — won’t matter because he’s decided to undo any outcome he doesn’t like.”