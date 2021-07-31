Rep. Cori Bush Takes Dramatic Steps To Block Expiration Of Eviction Moratorium

Millions of American renters could begin losing their homes at midnight (August 1) as a federal ban on evictions is set to expire. But Congresswomen Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley are fighting back via protest in an effort to force Congress to extend the protections.
According to TMZ, all three lawmakers slept on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Friday (July 30) to protest the end of the COVID eviction moratorium.
The eviction moratorium was put in place nearly 11 months ago by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stave off evictions amid rampant unemployment amid the pandemic.
The Washington Post reports that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Maxine Waters and other Democratic leaders had been pushing to win support, but the House adjourned July 30 without passing a bill. Senate Democratic leaders were also pushing for an extension but did not have enough votes to win passage.
"Although Congress has recessed," TMZ writes, "there still may be some reprieve for at-risk tenants, because it often takes months for the eviction process to wind its way through the courts."
