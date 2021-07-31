Rep. Cori Bush Takes Dramatic Steps To Block Expiration Of Eviction Moratorium

Millions of American renters could begin losing their homes at midnight (August 1) as a federal ban on evictions is set to expire. But Congresswomen Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley are fighting back via protest in an effort to force Congress to extend the protections.

According to TMZ, all three lawmakers slept on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Friday (July 30) to protest the end of the COVID eviction moratorium.

See the photo below: