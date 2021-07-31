Michelle Obama Honors Her Mom’s Birthday With Heartfelt Post

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama’s mom turned 84 years old on Friday (July 30). To express her appreciation of her mom, Obama took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message.
On Thursday (July 29), Mrs. Obama tweeted a picture of herself with her mom Marian Robinson, along with a note.
“Happy birthday to the woman who taught me how to think for myself, use my voice, and show up authentically in this world,” she began. “Your belief that I mattered, even when I was just a little girl, led me to where I am today. Thank you for being the ultimate role model. Love you, mom!”
Not only did Mrs. Obama, 57, celebrate her mother’s day of birth, Twitter users joined in on the celebration, with one user replying to the tweet, “dear Ms. Obama.., please wish your dear, sweet Momma a super happy and fantastic birthday from me. Tell her, her light shines so brightly, it could ALWAYS be seen, even while standing behind a first phenomenal family. She’s just that special!!!”
Mrs. Obama has candidly spoken about going to marriage counseling with her husband, former president Barack Obama. “We have a wonderful marriage,” Michelle said in a 2018 interview with CBS This Morning. However, the transition into the White House back in 2009 was made a whole lot smoother thanks to her mom.
As the Obamas tended to their political affairs during their time in the White House, their kids, Sasha and Malia, still led close-to-normal lives because grandma was there with them.
“Now my saying is ‘when I grow up, I would like to be like Michelle Obama,” Ms. Robinson once said in a teary-eyed moment. Mrs. Obama’s birthday tribute to her mother proves the feeling is mutual.
