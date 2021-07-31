Michelle Obama Honors Her Mom’s Birthday With Heartfelt Post

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama’s mom turned 84 years old on Friday (July 30). To express her appreciation of her mom, Obama took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message.

On Thursday (July 29), Mrs. Obama tweeted a picture of herself with her mom Marian Robinson, along with a note.

“Happy birthday to the woman who taught me how to think for myself, use my voice, and show up authentically in this world,” she began. “Your belief that I mattered, even when I was just a little girl, led me to where I am today. Thank you for being the ultimate role model. Love you, mom!”

