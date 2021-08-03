Nigerian Student Shocked To See Friend's Body, Who Was Shot By Police, In Anatomy Class

The BBC is highlighting stories from Nigerians who have been affected by a law in the country that allows so-called "unclaimed bodies" to be given to medical schools.

Enya Egbe, now 26, said seven years ago he was in his anatomy class at Nigeria's University of Calabar when he recognized a body laid out on a table to dissect. It was his friend Divine, who had been shot and killed by police. There were “two bullet holes on the right side of his chest,” the outlet reports.

Egbe ran out of the class.

He later notified Divine's family who had been searching for him by going to police stations in the area. It’s not clear how or why Divine was shot by police but he was arrested by security agents after a night out and was killed.

Divine’s family was able to reclaim his body.

Nigeria also allows sending the bodies of executed criminals to medical schools.

The BBC reports over 90% of the bodies used in Nigerian medical schools are "criminals killed by shooting", according to 2011 research in the medical journal Clinical Anatomy, which means they were likely suspects shot by security forces.

The bodies are 95% male, ages 20 to 40 years old, and three out of four are from a lower socio-economic class.

Enya Egbe currently works at a hospital lab. As for the family of Divine, the closest they came to justice was getting “some of the officers” involved in his killing fired.