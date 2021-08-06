$170K Raised For Mother And Three Kids Facing Eviction

A Las Vegas mom is feeling very thankful after more than $170,000 was raised to help her pay her rent.

Speaking with CNN on Tuesday (August 3), Dasha Kelly, a mother of three explained how close she was to being evicted from her apartment.

"I just want to tell everybody thank you so much," she said while shedding tears. "I'm still in denial."

Kelly, 32, was featured in a CNN story that aired Monday about people facing eviction as the federal moratorium on it ended this past weekend.

Last year, the pandemic forced the shut down of gambling casinos and Kelly lost her job as a card dealer. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, she is one of the more than 11 million Americans that are behind on their rent.

"I had no idea what we were going to do," Kelly said.

She started a GoFundMe on Monday night in hopes of raising $2,000 to cover the back rent she owed. Just 24 hours later, the campaign has raised more than $172,000 from more than 2,700 donors.

Kelly says she plans to deposit the money into savings accounts for each of her three girls. She will also pay the remainder of her apartment's lease and pay it forward to others.

"It gave me a lot of hope," she said. "And I just want to make sure I do the best that I can to help the next person that is in my same situation."