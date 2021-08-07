Atlanta Cop Fired After Viral Video Shows Him Kicking Handcuffed Woman In Head

A Black Atlanta police officer was fired this week after an internal investigation into a viral video of a sergeant kicking a handcuffed woman in the head, according to a press release.

Sgt. Marc Theodule, who had been with the department since 2009, was fired after the Office of Professional Standards completed its investigation into the incident on Monday (August 2), an Atlanta Police Department press release states.

"Based on a review of all the facts, it was determined Sgt. Marc Theodule's actions violated department policy and he acted outside of APD standards and training," the release reads.

The incident began picking up traction in July when the IG account Atlanta Uncensored posted a six-second video showing Theodule and Officer Bridget Citizen standing above a woman who was lying on her stomach on the ground, with her hands cuffed behind her back.

At one point in the video, the woman is seen lifting her head while Theodule appears to kick her. It’s unclear what happened before or after the footage, however the caption says the woman spat on the officer’s boots.

Initially, Citizen was also suspended along with Theodule, however the department said in a statement that while Citizen failed to intervene, she did not violate the department’s policy requiring officers to intervene because it was not an ongoing incident.

"Our expectation is that employees intervene in on-going active situations, in this case, the kick occurred one time and then ceased," the release reads. "It was also determined that Officer Citizen brought the incident to the attention of a supervisor, a short time after the incident."