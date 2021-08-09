Twitter Reacts To Arkansas’ COVID-19 PSA Featuring Black ‘Hustler’

The Arkansas Department of Health posted a YouTube video apparently to coax hesitant Black people into getting the COVID-19 vaccine. It features Richard Johnson, who describes himself as a “legit entrepreneur” and a “hustler.”
While some Twitter users gave it a thumbs-up, far more people found it insulting.
“During the pandemic, my lifestyle drastically changed,” Johnson says in the clip. “My income came to a screeching halt. You have to understand, I’m a hustler. I’m a legit entrepreneur. I sell things. I come in contact with people all the time. I have to stay safe.”
He adds, “I didn’t have a choice but to trust the vaccine.”
There were some people who thought the video was “innovative” and an effective outreach tool.
But the video appears to have ignited mostly outrage.
