INROADS To Hold 50th Anniversary Benefit Gala To Celebrate Community Leaders

INROADS, Inc, the non-profit organization dedicated to providing leadership development programs to help expose and match diverse students to an array of corporate positions, is inviting the public to help celebrate their 50th Anniversary Benefit Gala.

Powered by BET and presented by Procter and Gamble (P&G), the event takes place on Thursday, August 12 at 7 p.m. EST and will honor INROADS alumni, corporate, and community partners who have achieved the legacy of the mission and are creating a positive impact within their community and nation and bring together civic leaders and visionaries.

The global solutions provider has addressed the deficit in a diverse talent pipeline since the 1970s. This year’s Benefit Gala will present the various awards virtually to INROADS alumni and trailblazers who exemplify the INROADS mission in their life and their work. The 2021 honorees include the Frank C. Carr Humanitarian Awardee: Thasunda Brown Duckett, President and CEO of Teachers Annuity Association of America (TIAA); Corporate Partner of the Year Awardee: L3Harris Technologies, a global aerospace and defense technology innovator; Alumni of the Year Awardee: Aloe Blacc, award winning musician, singer and songwriter; Social Justice Awardee: L.P. Green, II, CEO and Founder of Savoy Venture Partners; and Rising Star Awardee: Michal Weaver, Jr., Associate at Federal National Mortgage Association. The evening will be hosted by prominent news anchor, reporter and INROADS Alumna, Lisa Gonzales from Sacramento KCRA 3, an NBC-affiliate network.

