INROADS To Hold 50th Anniversary Benefit Gala To Celebrate Community Leaders

INROADS, Inc, the non-profit organization dedicated to providing leadership development programs to help expose and match diverse students to an array of corporate positions, is inviting the public to help celebrate their 50th Anniversary Benefit Gala.
Powered by BET and presented by Procter and Gamble (P&G), the event takes place on Thursday, August 12 at 7 p.m. EST and will honor INROADS alumni, corporate, and community partners who have achieved the legacy of the mission and are creating a positive impact within their community and nation and bring together civic leaders and visionaries.
The global solutions provider has addressed the deficit in a diverse talent pipeline since the 1970s. This year’s Benefit Gala will present the various awards virtually to INROADS alumni and trailblazers who exemplify the INROADS mission in their life and their work. The 2021 honorees include the Frank C. Carr Humanitarian Awardee: Thasunda Brown Duckett, President and CEO of Teachers Annuity Association of America (TIAA); Corporate Partner of the Year Awardee: L3Harris Technologies, a global aerospace and defense technology innovator; Alumni of the Year Awardee: Aloe Blacc, award winning musician, singer and songwriter; Social Justice Awardee: L.P. Green, II, CEO and Founder of Savoy Venture Partners; and Rising Star Awardee: Michal Weaver, Jr., Associate at Federal National Mortgage Association. The evening will be hosted by prominent news anchor, reporter and INROADS Alumna, Lisa Gonzales from Sacramento KCRA 3, an NBC-affiliate network.
“For more than 50 years, INROADS has been at the forefront of shaping diverse talent in Corporate America, creating pathways of opportunities in the Black community, and helping to close America’s racial wealth gap,” said Forest Harper, President and CEO of INROADS. “We are grateful to our INROADS alumni, sponsors and broader network for their commitment to our organization’s mission. We have made a tremendous impact to date and look forward to celebrating our award recipients and inspiring the next generation of INROADS leaders.”
All proceeds from the Benefit Gala will directly support over 4,000 underrepresented, industrious high school and college students to receive leadership training, coaching, mentoring, and opportunities for paid corporate internships acting as a conduit for wealth creation.
"BET is committed to supporting organizations that empower our audience and bring issues that matter to the forefront," P. Sean Gupta, SVP, Strategy & Business Operations at BET said in a statement. "BET is excited to partner with INROADS to power this gala with our production expertise and stream and feature it across our digital platforms for viewers to see Black excellence. We look forward to harnessing the power of our ViacomCBS brands to address the diversity gap across various industries and equip diverse communities to take ownership of their success."
To learn more about the event or to donate, click here.
