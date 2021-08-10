Trump Apologist Sentenced Up To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Black Teen

A gun-toting white Donald Trump supporter will be sitting behind bars for shooting a Black teenage girl in the leg after a rally in Iowa last year for the former president.

On Monday (August 9), a judge sentenced Michael McKinney to up to 10 years in prison, ABC News reported.

The 26-year-old Army veteran, who wore body armor and carried multiple guns during the shooting, pleaded guilty in June to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury.