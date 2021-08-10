Trending:

Ex-Boyfriend Pleads Not Guilty To Killing Bank Of America Executive

PASADENA, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Michelle Avan attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Ex-Boyfriend Pleads Not Guilty To Killing Bank Of America Executive

Michelle Avan was known as a champion for diversity in the financial industry, but prosecutors say she was slain by her ex.

UPDATED ON : AUGUST 11, 2021 / 08:05 AM

Written by Nigel Roberts

A popular senior executive with Bank of America was brutally slain at the hands of a former boyfriend, Los Angeles prosecutors say. But many questions still remain to be answered in the case.

Anthony Duwayne Turner pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles County Superior Court Monday (August 9) to the killing of  prominent Bank of America senior executive Michelle Avan.

Prosecutors charged Turner, 52, with one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary, CBS Los Angeles  reported.

The cause of death is unclear, and prosecutors have not yet established a motive, but the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office alleged that Turner, who is Avan’s ex-boyfriend, went into her house on August 3 and beat her to death before leaving the house the next day.

According to The Los Angeles Times, a family member found Avan dead on Thursday (August 5) morning at her home in Reseda. Her family beaome worried after they weren’t able to reach her.

The 48-year-old senior vice president served as head of global women’s and under-represented talent strategy at Bank of America. She was passionate about opening doors to people of color in the financial services industry.

RELATED: Charlotte Woman Reportedly Killed By Her Boyfriend Days Before Her Domestic Violence Book Is Released

Speaking at a news conference, her son Trevor Avan said, “My mom was such a beautiful person, just so loving, if there was anything that you needed from her, she would be there. 

“She didn’t even get a chance to see her granddaughter’s second birthday because she was taken from us,” he added.

Police arrested Turner, who also worked for Bank of America, on Thursday (August 6). He remained in custody Monday on $2 million bail.

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news