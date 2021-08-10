Ex-Boyfriend Pleads Not Guilty To Killing Bank Of America Executive

A popular senior executive with Bank of America was brutally slain at the hands of a former boyfriend, Los Angeles prosecutors say. But many questions still remain to be answered in the case.
Anthony Duwayne Turner pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles County Superior Court Monday (August 9) to the killing of prominent Bank of America senior executive Michelle Avan.
Prosecutors charged Turner, 52, with one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary, CBS Los Angeles reported.
The cause of death is unclear, and prosecutors have not yet established a motive, but the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office alleged that Turner, who is Avan’s ex-boyfriend, went into her house on August 3 and beat her to death before leaving the house the next day.
According to The Los Angeles Times, a family member found Avan dead on Thursday (August 5) morning at her home in Reseda. Her family beaome worried after they weren’t able to reach her.
The 48-year-old senior vice president served as head of global women’s and under-represented talent strategy at Bank of America. She was passionate about opening doors to people of color in the financial services industry.
RELATED: Charlotte Woman Reportedly Killed By Her Boyfriend Days Before Her Domestic Violence Book Is Released
Speaking at a news conference, her son Trevor Avan said, “My mom was such a beautiful person, just so loving, if there was anything that you needed from her, she would be there.
“She didn’t even get a chance to see her granddaughter’s second birthday because she was taken from us,” he added.
Police arrested Turner, who also worked for Bank of America, on Thursday (August 6). He remained in custody Monday on $2 million bail.
Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images
COMMENTS