Ex-Boyfriend Pleads Not Guilty To Killing Bank Of America Executive

A popular senior executive with Bank of America was brutally slain at the hands of a former boyfriend, Los Angeles prosecutors say. But many questions still remain to be answered in the case.

Anthony Duwayne Turner pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles County Superior Court Monday (August 9) to the killing of prominent Bank of America senior executive Michelle Avan.

Prosecutors charged Turner, 52, with one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The cause of death is unclear, and prosecutors have not yet established a motive, but the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office alleged that Turner, who is Avan’s ex-boyfriend, went into her house on August 3 and beat her to death before leaving the house the next day.