Family Of Man Killed By Security Guard Over Loud Music Demands Justice

The family of Alvin Motley Jr. is demanding justice after he was killed by a Kroger fuel center security guard over loud music coming from his car.



According to affidavits obtained by ABC News, on the evening of August 7, Motley, 48, and his girlfriend Pia Foster stopped at a Kroger fuel center in Memphis, Tennessee. Motley had a verbal altercation with security guard Gregory Livingston. According to Foster and the affidavit, Motley walked toward Livingston, 54, after the dispute began and said, “Let’s talk like men.”



ABC News reports also unreleased surveillance footage “showed Motley approaching Livingston while holding a beer can and a lit cigarette” and “Livingston drew his weapon and shot Motley in the chest.”

According to the affidavit, Livingston, 54, admitted to shooting Motley.

RELATED: Racist Fan Hurls N-Word at Miami Marlins’ Lewis Brinson During Baseball Game

Livingston was a police officer at the Horn Lake Police Department in Mississippi, from August 1998 until resigning in April 2001. Additionally, at the time of the shooting, Livingston’s was allegedly not a licensed armed security guard and was in the process of renewing.

Attorney Benjamin Crump is representing the family and said at a recent press conference, “I don’t care how loud you think it is. You do not have a right to kill a young black man for playing music. Jordan [Davis] was one too many. Alvin is by far too many.”

Jordan Davis was shot and killed by Michael Dunn in 2012 after an argument over loud music coming from a parked SUV occupied by Davis and three friends outside a Jacksonville, Florida, convenience store. Dunn, who is white, had described the music to his fiancee as "thug music." Dunn was eventually found guilty of three counts of attempted second-degree murder and a count of firing into an occupied car.

Alvin Motley Sr., Motley's father, said during the press conference, “I forgive the man, but I want him punished to the fullest extent. I want him to live as long as I live so he can think about what I have to think about forever. I want justice for my son.”

George Livingston has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $1.8 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug.16. ABC News reports Kroger said in a statement that the incident involved a third-party security service contractor.