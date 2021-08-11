Did Herschel Walker’s Wife Vote Illegally in Georgia?

The wife of former Dallas Cowboy and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker has fallen under scrutiny after allegations of illegally voting in Georgia.



According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, although the couple lives in Texas, records show that Walker’s wife, Julie Blanchard, cast a ballot in Georgia for the 2020 presidential election last fall. Blanchard filled out an absentee Georgia ballot and returned it from her Westlake, Tex., home. While Blanchard does own a home in Georgia, that is not listed as her primary residence. In Georgia, in most cases, it is illegal for non-residents of the state to vote there.



Georgia determines one’s voting eligibility based on where they claim a homestead exemption. Georgia law usually says that a voter’s residency is where the person lives permanently or where their “habitation is fixed.” State records show Blanchard doesn’t currently claim any homestead exemption for the property she owns in Fulton County.



Blanchard told the AJC that she considers herself a Georgia resident, and says she has a driver’s license and has a business there. Until the recent presidential election, Blanchard hadn’t voted in Georgia since 2008.



“If we’re residents in both places, is that legally wrong?” she said. “If you have multiple homes, you can’t vote where you have a home?”

Walker, a Republican and supporter of former president Donald Trump, has been gearing up for a potential Senate run in Georgia. He has been vocal about voter fraud under the false contention that the election was stolen.