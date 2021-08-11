Tim Scott Creating Buzz Around 2024 Run After New Fundraising Numbers

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott’s latest campaign hull is opening eyes and creating chatter about his future political prospects.

According to Fox News, the Senate’s lone Black Republican member brought in $9.6 million during the April-June second quarter of fundraising. By the end of June, he amassed $14.4 million in his campaign coffers.

"South Carolina is ready to reelect Tim Scott and we are proud of the record breaking support we have received so early in the cycle," Scott campaign consultant Sam Oh said in a statement, according to the outlet.

In 2016, Scott won his Senate election by nearly 25 points so it’s unlikely he’ll face a reelection challenge in 2022.

Scott has kept a high profile during his tenure in the Senate and rose to even more prominence after he delivered a well-received GOP response to President Biden’s primetime address to a joint session of Congress earlier this year. He’s also led his party in negotiations with congressional Democrats on a major police reform bill.

Pundits now see Scott as a possible 2024 Republican presidential nominee candidate even though he previously downplayed the notion.

"Tim Scott is a force," New Hampshire-based Republican consultant Jim Merrill said, according to Fox News. "His strong numbers reflect how he has inspired activists and business leaders alike, good for both his reelection next year and for a potential presidential campaign in 2024.”

What Scott has declared though is that his 2022 race for the Senate will be his last.