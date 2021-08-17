Florida Releases 911 Audio After Woman is Shot by Her Toddler

Altamonte Springs, Fla., authorities have released the audio of a heartbreaking 911 call after a toddler fatally shot her mother. Shamaya Lynn was killed when, during a Zoom call with colleagues, her two-year-old found a loaded gun and shot the woman in the head, according to Fox News. The call describes the moments after the tragic event.

One participant of the Zoom meeting called 911 to say she witnessed a toddler in the background and heard a loud noise. Lynn fell backward and never returned to the call. The coworker explained to the dispatcher that the scene was frightening. "One of the girls just passed out. She’s bleeding. She has her camera on," the woman says.

"She just fell back and her nose was bleeding … I don't know if something hit, she hit the desk, I don't know. All I heard -- we heard a loud kaboom, and she then leaned back and we just saw blood from her face," Lynn’s colleague says. "The baby's back there crying, she's not answering or anything. We're calling her name, she's not talking or responding."



Editor’s Note: The below audio may be triggering for some readers.

