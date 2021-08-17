Florida Releases 911 Audio After Woman is Shot by Her Toddler

Altamonte Springs, Fla., authorities have released the audio of a heartbreaking 911 call after a toddler fatally shot her mother. Shamaya Lynn was killed when, during a Zoom call with colleagues, her two-year-old found a loaded gun and shot the woman in the head, according to Fox News. The call describes the moments after the tragic event.
One participant of the Zoom meeting called 911 to say she witnessed a toddler in the background and heard a loud noise. Lynn fell backward and never returned to the call. The coworker explained to the dispatcher that the scene was frightening. "One of the girls just passed out. She’s bleeding. She has her camera on," the woman says.
"She just fell back and her nose was bleeding … I don't know if something hit, she hit the desk, I don't know. All I heard -- we heard a loud kaboom, and she then leaned back and we just saw blood from her face," Lynn’s colleague says. "The baby's back there crying, she's not answering or anything. We're calling her name, she's not talking or responding."
Editor’s Note: The below audio may be triggering for some readers.
The audio of a separate 911 call, Lynn’s boyfriend – who has not been identified – is heard begging for help.
"I literally just got home. And I come in the room and my girlfriend, she was working on the computer, she's just laid back. There's blood everywhere!" he says. "Come on, come on, come on! Come on now, hurry, please hurry! Please! I don't know what happened, I just went in the house. I just came through the door!"
Paramedics arrived on the scene and despite trying to aid Lynn, pronounced her dead.
No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.
Police are using the tragedy to urge other gun owners to enforce basic safety precautions with their own weapons. Altamonte Springs police will give a free gun lock to anyone who comes in to request one. They also remind owners to store ammunition apart from the weapon, and to keep codes and keys hidden.
Getty Images
