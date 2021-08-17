Georgia Teen Shot His Mother To Death and Called 911 to Report Himself

A 13-year-old boy from Georgia has been charged with murder and aggravated assault after police say he shot his mother and then called 911.

Warner Robins, Ga., police posted a news release to their Facebook page detailing the events of the crime.

Officials say that 37-year-old Navy veteran, Dominique Bowers, was shot in her home. She was found dead by officers who located her son away from the home.

The teen has not been named by police. He appeared in Houston County Superior Court and is being held in the Crisp County Youth Detention Center.

Authorities have not revealed any information about what led to the shooting.

According to her Facebook page, Bowers was a former Builder Petty Officer 2nd Class in the U.S. Navy. She studied psychology at Roanoke College and worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation. Her profile says she was engaged.