DJ Squeak, 26, Of Pivot Gang Shot And Killed In Chicago

DJ and producer Squeak, a member of Chicago’s Pivot Gang, was shot and killed on Monday (Aug. 16). He was 26.

The Chicago police said “an unknown offender” fatally shot the producer, born Javunte Wheeler, and his uncle, Derion S. Hood, 27, striking both men in the head, PEOPLE reported.

Both were taken to a hospital but died from their injuries.

“We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of one of our own, Squeak Pivot,” tweeted Pivot Gang, a hip hop artist collective based out the west side of Chicago. “We appreciate the support from the community at this time and ask that you keep Squeak’s family and friends in your prayers.”