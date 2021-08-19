R. Kelly Trial: Accuser Claims Singer Made Her Dress As A Girl Scout

During day two of R. Kelly’s New York trial, accuser Jerhonda Pace resumed her testimony, alleging that she was subject to strict rules from the disgraced R&B singer for sexual encounters when she was a minor.

In Brooklyn federal court on Thursday (August 19), Pace said Kelly would often videotape her sexual encounters when he invited her to his mansion in 2010. While there, she says she was told to follow “Rob’s rules,” which included how she could dress, who she could speak with and when she was able to use the restroom.

Previously known as Jane Doe #4, Pace took the stand while nine months pregnant and was submitted to hours of cross-examination as the defense attempted to poke holes in her story.

Pace has claimed that Kelly exposed her to herpes without her knowledge. Kelly’s defense, during cross, revealed evidence showing that the singer did tell her about the STD and even examined her for it.

Additionally, Pace told the jury that Kelly mentally and physically abused her, made her wait as long as three days to use the bathroom and forcing her to dress up as a Girl Scout when they had sex.

The defense accused Pace of being a crazy fan, breaking into Kelly’s home, waiting hours for his autograph and skipping school to support him at a previous trial.

“Their stories may have changed, their memories have faded and that’s normal, and that’s what the defense is gonna be zeroing in on,” criminal defense attorney Susan Williams said, according to CBSN New York.

Fighting through tears, Pace read a journal entry from the day she left Kelly, reading, “I went to Rob’s house and Rob called me a silly b***h. He slapped me three times and said if I lie to him again it’s not going to be an open hand next time. He spit in my face and mouth. He choked me during an argument. I had sex with him. I had oral sex with him. Then I became fed up with him and came home and confessed,” the news station reports.

Legal experts predict testimony could last two more weeks, since six women will be speaking out. Kelly may take the stand after the prosecution rests.