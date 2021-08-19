Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Kill Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock

A man has pleaded guilty to threatening Georgia Senator Raphael Warknock’s life and is now facing years behind bars.

According to the New York Times, Eduard Florea, 41, of Queens, New York, posted online on Jan. 5, “Warnock is going to have a hard time casting votes for communist policies when he’s swinging with the f fish.”



Prosecutors also claim the software engineer promised to travel to Washington D.C. and slice “a throat” at the Jan. 6 riot, according to The Associated Press.

Additionally, a new release stated that Florea posted on the day of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, “Guns cleaned loaded . . . got a bunch of guys all armed and ready to deploy . . . we are just waiting for the word” and “it’s time to unleash some violence.”

The New York Times also reports Florea pleaded guilty to a weapons offense after “federal agents discovered a vast arsenal in his New York City home in January, including more than 1,000 rounds of rifle ammunition that he unlawfully possessed because of a prior felony conviction.”

Florea was reportedly a supporter of the Proud Boys.

Acting U.S. Attorney Kasulis said in a statement, “With today’s guilty plea, Florea admits to threatening the life of a successful candidate for the U.S. Senate and to urging others to take up arms to unleash violence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 to thwart the results of the Presidential election. This Office is deeply committed to protecting our democratic institutions and to using all available tools to preserve the public safety, uphold the rule of law and support the peaceful transfer of power.”

Florea’s charges are one count of transmitting threats to injure and one count of possessing ammunition after having been convicted of a felony.

Florea is facing up to 15 years in prison and will be sentenced on Nov. 29. Back in January, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sanket Bulsara ordered Florea to be held without bail. Eduard Florea is still being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.