Rachel Dolezal Joins OnlyFans

Rachel Dolezal , the white woman who caused a media firestorm in 2015 when it was revealed she had been pretending to be Black for years, has officially joined OnlyFans. The 43-year-old wrote on Instagram, “I got approved! …LINK IN BIO! My OnlyFans content launches September 1st!” She detailed discounts to subscribe and added, “A little something for (almost) everyone. Looking forward to bringing you some great content! You can also cancel at anytime, including after the 30-day discount subs. Thanks for your support.”

According to her OnlyFans page, her posts will include "foot pics," hair tutorials, "Monday Motivation" squats, and more.

Dolezal was once the President of the Spokane, Washington chapter of the NAACP and worked at the Africana Studies department of Eastern Washington University. In 2018, she released a high-profile Netflix documentary titled, The Rachel Divide.

In 2019, she was accused of alleged welfare fraud for not reporting $84,000 in earnings from her memoir Full Color to the state’s Department of Social and Health Services.

Earlier this year, Dolezal revealed to Tamron Hall that she has not been able to find steady work since she was outed as white over six years ago.