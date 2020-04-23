Partying With A Purpose: Stars Call Attention To The Importance Of The Census In BET's 'Saving Our Selves' Post-Show

Devale and Khadeen Ellis semi-formally dressed, with a blue background, posing for a photo

Hosts DeVale and Khadeen Ellis led this important conversation with special guests Babyface, 6lack and Rashan Ali.

Written by Soraya Joseph

After the party, it's the after party and BET knows plenty about keeping the party going.

Last night, BET aired its coronavirus awareness special, "Saving Our Selves: BET COVID-19 Relief Effort," and the stars were sure to show out while maintaining social distancing in the comfort of their homes.

The telethon fundraiser, hosted by Anthony Anderson, Regina Hall, Kelly Rowland and Terrence J, brought out Black Hollywood's elite, including Usher, Halle Berry, Fantasia, Kirk Franklin, Ludacris, J.D., Diddy, Chance The Rapper, H.E.R., Chole x Halle, Jhene Aiko,  S.i.R, Charlie Wilson, Kelly Price, Melvin Crispell III and more. 

BET's Saving Our Selves After Show (Full Episode)

After the broadcast special, BET, in partnership with Census.gov, aired its digital post-show. The live stream, which took place on BET's official Facebook, Youtube and Twitter, was hosted by actors and media personalities, Devale and Khadeen Ellis. During the special, the couple discussed their favorite moments and performances from the star-packed special.

BET and Census.gov have joined forces to emphasize even more effective ways our community can help be a part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and beyond. Music icon Babyface, singer 6lack, and media personality Rashan Ali were some of the many faces that spoke on making sure we "count" when it comes to filling out this year's census.

