Partying With A Purpose: Stars Call Attention To The Importance Of The Census In BET's 'Saving Our Selves' Post-Show

After the party, it's the after party and BET knows plenty about keeping the party going.



Last night, BET aired its coronavirus awareness special, "Saving Our Selves: BET COVID-19 Relief Effort," and the stars were sure to show out while maintaining social distancing in the comfort of their homes.

The telethon fundraiser, hosted by Anthony Anderson, Regina Hall, Kelly Rowland and Terrence J, brought out Black Hollywood's elite, including Usher, Halle Berry, Fantasia, Kirk Franklin, Ludacris, J.D., Diddy, Chance The Rapper, H.E.R., Chole x Halle, Jhene Aiko, S.i.R, Charlie Wilson, Kelly Price, Melvin Crispell III and more.

