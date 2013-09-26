This Day in Black History: Sept. 26, 1981

**** during the **** against **** on day five of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 1, 2016 in London, England.

This Day in Black History: Sept. 26, 1981

Tennis superstar Serena Williams was born on Sept. 26, 1981 in Saginaw, Michigan.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Natelege Whaley

Reigning tennis superstar Serena Williams was born in Saginaw, Michigan, on Sept. 26, 1981. She is the youngest of five girls.

Williams began practicing with her father two hours a day when she was 3-years-old with her sister Venus Williams at tennis courts in Compton, California. Her father taught them how to play tennis through books and videos.

Williams turned professional in 1995 and quickly rose through the ranks with her sister. In 1999, she won the U.S. Open title, her first Grand Slam win. Over the next decade, she took over the sport. In 2013, she won her 17th Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open. She has won 10 doubles titles with her sister Venus Williams.

Williams has four Olympic gold medals, one for women's singles in the 2012 London games and three in women's doubles overall. As of Feb. 18, 2013, Williams ranked as the world's no. 1 player in the WTA.

Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC