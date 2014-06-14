This Day in Black History: June 14, 1998

The stakes were high, the game was tied, but the odds were in his favor. With just 5.2 seconds left on the clock Michael Jordan — who already had more than 40 points — scored the winning jumpshot to lead the Chicago Bulls to an 87-86 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on June 14, 1998.

The Chicago Bulls won the NBA Finals every year from 1991-1998, except for 1994 and 1995, when Jordan left the NBA to play baseball. Their third consecutive win was historical not only as a team, but it also reaffirmed Jordan’s status as a living legend.

Then coach Phil Jackson relied on MJ to lead the team, and he had the assistance of fellow NBA legends Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman. However, in Game 6, Pippen suffered a back injury and was forced to only play 26 minutes, leaving Jordan to make it happen.

This game was historical on so many levels. For his immaculate performance, MJ won his sixth Finals MVP, another NBA record. It was his last game with the Bulls.