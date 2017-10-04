John Salley Says LaVar Ball Pulling LaMelo Out Of High School Is 'The Smartest Move In The World'

LaVar Ball pulling his 16-year-old son, LaMelo , out of Chino Hills High School (Chino Hills, California) to home-school and coach him continues to be a hot topic of discussion.

USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour called LaVar "the worst sports parent ever" over that decision. However, retired NBA player John Salley couldn't disagree more.

In fact, the former four-time NBA champion told TMZ Sports that Mr. Ball removing LaMelo from high school to home-school and coaching him is "the smartest move in the world."

"I think LaVar needs his own show," Salley told the website. "He's the smartest guy in the world. Think about it ... Brooke Shields was home-schooled — smart as hell. The smartest people in the world are home-schooled. Dalai Lama was home-schooled. Gotta home-school. If not, you get shot in school, you gotta get picked on, you gotta worry about clothes, you're not focused."

Salley reminded people that LaVar is "developing a great athlete."

He also went on to cite former tennis player Boris Becker being a teenager competing in Wimbledon without anyone criticizing him nor his family in comparison to all the slander Mr. Ball is receiving for his decision.