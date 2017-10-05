Shannon Sharpe Dragged The Titans For Signing Brandon Weeden Over Kaepernick

Shannon Sharpe has been on an absolute roll as of late, continuing to gift us with one hot sports take after another.

After ending last month by blasting the hypocrisy of Ray Lewis and LeSean McCoy, the three-time Super Bowl champ and Fox Sports 1's Undisputed personality started this month lighting the internet on fire by pulling out a Black & Mild cigar on live television.

Yesterday, Sharpe was at it again, taking to his Twitter account to drag the Tennessee Titans for signing mediocre quarterback Brandon Weeden instead of Colin Kaepernick.

Check out his tweet, in which he managed to work in a "Milds and hen dawg" joke.