Shannon Sharpe Dragged The Titans For Signing Brandon Weeden Over Kaepernick

And he made a joke about them "Milds and hen dawg" while doing it.

Published 2 weeks ago

Shannon Sharpe has been on an absolute roll as of late, continuing to gift us with one hot sports take after another.

After ending last month by blasting the hypocrisy of Ray Lewis and LeSean McCoy, the three-time Super Bowl champ and Fox Sports 1's Undisputed personality started this month lighting the internet on fire by pulling out a Black & Mild cigar on live television.

Yesterday, Sharpe was at it again, taking to his Twitter account to drag the Tennessee Titans for signing mediocre quarterback Brandon Weeden instead of Colin Kaepernick.

Check out his tweet, in which he managed to work in a "Milds and hen dawg" joke.

All jokes aside, though, Sharpe dragging the Titans for signing Weeden over Kaepernick is well deserved considering Kaep owns better career statistics nearly across the board.

So, Weeden is yet another employed quarterback who Kaepernick is flat out better than. (Shaking our heads).

Even Weeden, who's 6-19 as an NFL starting QB, recently admitted that Kaepernick is good enough to play in the league

You don't say, Brandon.

It's a damn shame that NFL owners won't give Kaepernick a shot solely based on his 2016 season-long kneeling during the national anthem and not his skills.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

