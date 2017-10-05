Washington's Terrelle Pryor Says A Chiefs Fan Calling Him The N-Word Is The 'Exact Reason Why Guys Are Kneeling'

Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Just Became Everyone's New Summer '17 Mantra
You may have seen this video of Washington wide receiver Terrelle Pryor flipping off a Kansas City Chiefs fan after a hard-fought game on Monday Night Football.
The footage quickly went viral after TMZ Sports posted it.
But Pryor took to his Instagram Stories to explain that what prompted him to flash the middle finger and having to be held back was the Chiefs fan repeatedly calling him "n****r."
Pryor's complete message was captured by D.C.'s 106.7 The Fan's Craig Hoffman.
Although having racial slurs hurled at him would more than explain why Pryor was so upset, TMZ added a new video showing that a fan insulting the 28-year-old wideout's alma mater, Ohio State, might have also been responsible for triggering Pryor's reaction.
It could very well be that Pryor was called both the N-word and insulted about Ohio State, and we really hope that fans understand that just because they pay for a ticket doesn't give them the right to hurl racial slurs or any personal remark to players.
