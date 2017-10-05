Washington's Terrelle Pryor Says A Chiefs Fan Calling Him The N-Word Is The 'Exact Reason Why Guys Are Kneeling'

You may have seen this video of Washington wide receiver Terrelle Pryor flipping off a Kansas City Chiefs fan after a hard-fought game on Monday Night Football.

The footage quickly went viral after TMZ Sports posted it.

But Pryor took to his Instagram Stories to explain that what prompted him to flash the middle finger and having to be held back was the Chiefs fan repeatedly calling him "n****r."

Pryor's complete message was captured by D.C.'s 106.7 The Fan's Craig Hoffman.