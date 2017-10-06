Shannon Sharpe Has An Interesting Theory About Why Dannon Dropped Cam Newton

Shannon Sharpe believes there's more to Dannon dropping Cam Newton as its spokesperson than we realize.

After the company issued a statement yesterday about ending its sponsorship with the Carolina Panthers quarterback over his sexist comment to a female reporter , Sharpe took to his Twitter account and shared an interesting theory about the decision.

They wanted out after Cam gave ✊🏾sign after scoring TD. His comments gave them cover. https://t.co/BsMt3joEPR

@ShannonSharpe Hey shannon! What do you think of the Cam and Dannon situation? More to it than just the comments?

Hmm ... the Fox Sports 1's Undisputed personality and retired three-time Super Bowl champion is referring to Newton raising a closed fist last Sunday during a touchdown celebration, which he said was "to signify Black power," as reported by The Sporting News .

Do you buy Sharpe's theory that Newton raising his fist for "Black power" was the real reason that Dannon dropped him and that the company used his sexist comment as a cover to let him go?

For what it's worth, Dannon spokesperson Michael Neuwirth told ESPN yesterday that the company is "shocked and disheartened at the behavior and comments of Cam Newton towards [Charlotte Observer beat reporter] Jourdan Rodrigue, which we perceive as sexist and disparaging to all women."

He also told ESPN that, while Dannon will keep Newton under contract, it won't use him moving forward and has already begun removing ads featuring the QB.

Last night, hours after Dannon announced its dropping of Newton as its spokesperson, he tweeted a video of himself apologizing for his remarks.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.