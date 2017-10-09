Video Of Michael Rapaport Destroying Mike Pence For Leaving The Colts Game Over Players Kneeling

Vice President Mike Pence continues to get dragged for his President Trump-inspired walkout of the Indianapolis Colts game yesterday over players who knelt during the national anthem.

Michael Rapaport is one of many people who aren't having it. The veteran actor took to his Instagram account yesterday and absolutely destroyed the VP to shreds with this scathing commentary.

"Vice president white Mike Pence left the Colts-49ers game as soon as it started because he was so offended by the players kneeling and protesting ... you selfish f**k you," Rapaport says to start. "You should given those tickets to someone who would have appreciated it you f**k."

He added: "Of course, he put this out in a statement because he's afraid to speak in public because he might scream out I-I-I love d**k."

Everything about Pence leaving the game cried of a staged event, didn't it?

