Charlamagne Tha God Gave ESPN The 'Donkey Of The Day' For Suspending Jemele Hill

"Let's be clear, this is a retroactive suspension for what she tweeted about Trump."

Published 1 week ago

The combination of ESPN suspending Jemele Hill for two weeks over a tweet and Donald Trump attacking the SportsCenter co-host on Twitter has many people absolutely livid.

Charlamagne Tha God is one of those people. The Breakfast Club personality and New York Times best-selling author dedicated his "Donkey Of The Day" segment Tuesday to ESPN President John Skipper for suspending Hill and made sure to drag Trump in the process.

Although ESPN suspended Hill over her recent tweet about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, in which she suggested irked fans "boycott his advertisers," C Tha God let it be known that this punishment is "a retroactive suspension for what she tweeted about Trump."

Of course, he's referring to Hill notoriously calling Trump a "white supremacist" in a tweet last month.

"Let her express herself!" Charlamagne told ESPN as part of the segment Tuesday.

C Tha God turned his attention towards Trump, pointing out how he misspelled "mic" in tweeting, "with Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have 'tanked.'"

And about the suspension, he said: "That just lets me know that ESPN is fake. It's nothing authentic about it."

Listen to Charlamagne's scathing "Donkey Of The Day" for ESPN below.

He also took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts to proudly state "#StandWithJemele," while imploring people to call ESPNto let them know what they think about the company suspending Hill.

#StandWithJemele @ESPN let’s have a Petty Party!!!!!!!!

A post shared by Charlamagne Thagod (@cthagod) on

These posts followed a lengthy IG post he made yesterday, in which he stated: "I can’t wait until @jemelehill gets a platform in which she can give her unfiltered opinion. You can’t say s**t on @ESPN without outrage, can’t say s**t on social media without outrage, what the hell y’all want her to do be a mime????"

I can’t wait until @jemelehill gets a platform in which she can give her unfiltered opinion. You can’t say shit on @ESPN without outrage, can’t say shit on social media without outrage, what the hell y’all want her to do be a mime???? They really sending a message and that message is that there is a high cost to free speech. Are you willing to pay the price??? “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear." Not to mention this just get back for her telling the truth about Trump which is also wack because “To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.” Now here’s the thing I’m quoting Harry Truman, Theodore Roosevelt, and George Orwell in no particular order but I’m taking the credit because it’s Columbus Day and this day is all about stealing things and taking the credit for it so let me give you one more courtesy of George Washington “If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.” Now when repeating all these quotes just remember to credit me and not the people who actually said them because that’s the way Christopher Columbus would have wanted it. Have a Blessed Day.

A post shared by Charlamagne Thagod (@cthagod) on

Enough is enough. Something has got to give. Salute to Charlamagne Tha God for speaking on it.

Written by BET Staff

(Photos from left: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images, Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

