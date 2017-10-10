Charlamagne Tha God Gave ESPN The 'Donkey Of The Day' For Suspending Jemele Hill

Maxine Waters Reclaiming Her Time Just Became Everyone's New Summer '17 Mantra
The combination of ESPN suspending Jemele Hill for two weeks over a tweet and Donald Trump attacking the SportsCenter co-host on Twitter has many people absolutely livid.
Charlamagne Tha God is one of those people. The Breakfast Club personality and New York Times best-selling author dedicated his "Donkey Of The Day" segment Tuesday to ESPN President John Skipper for suspending Hill and made sure to drag Trump in the process.
Although ESPN suspended Hill over her recent tweet about Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, in which she suggested irked fans "boycott his advertisers," C Tha God let it be known that this punishment is "a retroactive suspension for what she tweeted about Trump."
Of course, he's referring to Hill notoriously calling Trump a "white supremacist" in a tweet last month.
"Let her express herself!" Charlamagne told ESPN as part of the segment Tuesday.
C Tha God turned his attention towards Trump, pointing out how he misspelled "mic" in tweeting, "with Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have 'tanked.'"
And about the suspension, he said: "That just lets me know that ESPN is fake. It's nothing authentic about it."
Listen to Charlamagne's scathing "Donkey Of The Day" for ESPN below.
He also took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts to proudly state "#StandWithJemele," while imploring people to call ESPNto let them know what they think about the company suspending Hill.
These posts followed a lengthy IG post he made yesterday, in which he stated: "I can’t wait until @jemelehill gets a platform in which she can give her unfiltered opinion. You can’t say s**t on @ESPN without outrage, can’t say s**t on social media without outrage, what the hell y’all want her to do be a mime????"
Enough is enough. Something has got to give. Salute to Charlamagne Tha God for speaking on it.
